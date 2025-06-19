Putin calls targeted attacks on war correspondents a crime

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Targeted attacks on journalists in the zone of fighting are definitely a crime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting organized by TASS with the heads of the world's leading news agencies.

"The question is when it is done on purpose. When people get hurt, including your colleagues [journalists], by coincidence - that's one thing. It is also a huge tragedy if a person is wounded, injured or passes away. But if it is done on purpose, it is definitely a crime," Putin said.