ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. A state coup is a primary source of the Kiev government’s authority, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"For eight years, [we] had been trying to mediate between the Kiev government, whose primary source of power was a state coup, and territories that once used to be Ukraine’s southeast, or Donbass," Putin said.