Russia recognizes that US-Iranian talks will not take place — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia recognizes that the next round of US-Iranian talks in Oman will not take place, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We noted that the round of mediated talks, scheduled in Oman, will not take place amid current developments. We believe that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic methods," he said, answering a question from TASS about US-Iranian dialogue.

"The situation, of course, speaks for itself: it is extremely alarming and causes great concern," Ryabkov added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and the night of June 15, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.