Diplomat calls consequences of Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities 'obvious'

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The risky consequences of Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities are obvious, that is why Israel must show restraint, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"In-depth discussions are currently taking place in New York and Vienna. Incidentally, a special session of the IAEA Board of Governors is taking place today, as the potentially dangerous consequences of strikes on nuclear infrastructure are obvious to everyone. This is a cause for concern for the entire international community. In addition, we are watching how global markets are reacting to the situation," he said. "I am confident that West Jerusalem must show restraint and common sense first and foremost. We address this appeal to the Israeli leadership because what happens next depends crucially on this," the senior diplomat pointed out.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.