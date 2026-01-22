Russia provided humanitarian aid during most difficult stages of Gaza crisis — Putin

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia provided humanitarian assistance to Gaza during most difficult stages of crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks at the Kremlin with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"Of course, one of the most important topics is security issues. You know that during the most difficult times of the crisis in Gaza, we provided, primarily at your request, humanitarian aid," the Russian leader stressed.

According to his information, more than 800 tons of cargo were delivered to the Gaza Strip. "There were about 32 humanitarian operations. At your request, we also sent wheat, both directly and through international organizations," Putin added.