Russia insists on political and diplomatic solution of Iranian nuclear program — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian side keeps insisting on a purely political and diplomatic solution regarding all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

"We keep insisting that there are no alternatives to the purely political and diplomatic resolution of all issues regarding the Iranian nuclear program," the Russian diplomat stated.

Ryabkov added that quite obviously, including the public platforms: "Everyone certainly turned attention to Americans' decision about withdrawing, as it is customary for them to say, non-critical personnel from military facilities and their family members."

"We did feel an impact from the fact that some kind of actions were underway for some time. It was all coming to that," the diplomat continued.

"No matter how much Israel keeps trying talking and looking to make it look like irreparable damage…, the set goals have been achieved, and so on, they will end up with a worse security situation than before this move."

"I am against giving any predictions regarding anything, but the Iranian side’s determination speaks for itself," Ryabkov added.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Friday night in response to the Israeli operation against the Iranian nuclear program a day before.

Iran codenamed its operation True Promise 3. The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a televised address to the nation that the Israeli leadership "unleashed a war" against Iran, so Iran will not let Israel remain unscathed and will "use all force" to make that country regret what it has done.

General Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Iranian retaliation will continue as long as necessary.