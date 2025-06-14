Vietnam becomes BRICS partner country

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14. /TASS/. Vietnam has become a BRICS partner country, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Brazilian government announces Vietnam's official accession as a partner country," the ministry said in a statement. Brazil presides in the group this year.

According to the ministry, Vietnam has become the association's 10th partner. The country "shares with BRICS members a commitment to a more inclusive and representative international order," the ministry said.

"With a population of nearly 100 million people and a rapidly developing economy that is firmly integrated into global value chains <...>, Vietnam is an important player in Asia," the statement said.

Brazil took over the BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1. At the group’s summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22-24, it was decided to create a category of partner countries. The first partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan. Indonesia was also initially named as a BRICS partner, but on January 6, Brazilian authorities announced that the country had become a full member of the group. On January 17, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced that Nigeria had become a BRICS partner.

The key event of the Brazilian BRICS presidency will be the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro scheduled for July 6-7.