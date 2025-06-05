Putin-Trump call causes panic in Western deep state — Russian official

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Wednesday’s phone call between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States predictably caused panic in the Western deep state and the media outlets that it controls, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"Yesterday’s telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place in a constructive atmosphere, predictably causing panic in the Western deep state and the media it controls," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Dmitriev, it’s such signals of a possible dialogue and de-escalation that disrupt "their usual scheme of work based on lies and confrontation."