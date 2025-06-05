Russia to take into account Kiev regime’s transformation into terrorist one — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow will take into account in negotiations the fact that the Kiev regime is becoming terrorist, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"Of course, the fact that the Kiev regime has acquired all the characteristics of a terrorist regime cannot be ignored in the future. It will be taken into account," he replied, when asked whether Russia would suspend negotiations with Ukraine in the event of more terrorist attacks.

In the late evening of May 31 and early hours of June 1, the Kiev regime carried out terrorist attacks on railway lines in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In both cases, overpasses were blown up, causing trains to derail. In the Bryansk region, seven people were killed in the incident involving a passenger train, and 120 victims sought medical assistance. In the Kursk Region, the train driver and two of his assistants were injured.

On June 1, Kiev used drones to carry out terrorist attacks against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. The attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. Several aircraft caught fire as a result of the attacks, but all fires were extinguished. The Defense Ministry added that there were no casualties among military personnel or civilian personnel. Some suspects involved in the terrorist attacks have been detained.