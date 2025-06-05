MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The British Council, whose activities were deemed undesirable in Russia by the Prosecutor General's Office, used Ukrainian refugees to obtain information about the situation in Donbass and Novorossiya, as well as the location of Russian troops in these regions, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"After the start of the Russian Armed Forces' special military operation in Ukraine, the British Council's activities acquired a clearly subversive character. Thus, through Ukrainian refugees and their family and close ties in Ukraine, the British Council organized work to obtain intelligence information about the development of the situation in the new regions and the deployment of Russian troops," the FSB said in a statement.

In the fall of 2023, Russian FSB officers identified Sergey Chebukin, a citizen of Ukraine and Russia residing in the Kherson Region, who, after his arrest, testified that he supports the Kiev regime and is in contact with Ukrainian citizen Svetlana Voloshina. She left for the UK in February 2022, shortly after the start of the special military operation. Once there, Voloshina contacted the British Council. She asked Chebukin to provide the necessary information. Chebukin was charged with high treason. At the end of January 2025, he was sentenced to 12 years and six months in a strict-regime colony.