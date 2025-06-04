Kremlin mum on what Putin told Trump about retaliation for Ukrainian airfield strikes

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov did not disclose in a response to a TASS question what exactly Russian President Vladimir Putin told US leader Donald Trump about how Moscow would respond to Ukraine’s attack on Russian airfields.

"This topic was indeed discussed. I've already said what I could on this topic. What Trump categorically emphasized was that the American side had not been informed about this in advance by the Ukrainian relevant authorities," he told a news briefing.

According to Trump, "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."