MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The United States was not aware of the Kiev regime's plans to attack Russian airfields, American leader Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing following the conversation.

"As for the attacks on military airfields, this topic was also raised," the diplomat said. "Moreover, Donald Trump reiterated that the Americans had not been informed about this in advance."

On June 1, Kiev, using drones, carried out a terrorist attack against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, Amur Regions. The attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur Regions were repelled. Several aircraft caught fire as a result of the attacks, but all were extinguished. The Defense Ministry said there were no casualties among military and civilian personnel, and some of the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks were detained.