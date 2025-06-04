Protest lodged with Japanese embassy over irresponsible firing practice near Russia

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. A strong protest has been lodged with the Japanese embassy in Moscow over training exercises that posed risks to shipping and public health, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the firing practice involving a patrol boat of the Japan Coast Guard took place on May 23 in the open sea 18.5 km northeast of Cape Shiretoko (Hokkaido Island) without prior notification to foreign ships and vessels.

"Irresponsible actions of this kind in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders constitute a clear violation of international law, pose direct risks to civilian shipping and the life and health of Russian citizens, and are categorically unacceptable," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

In a corresponding note, the Russian Foreign Ministry also demanded that the Japanese side "properly explain the essence of what happened and take comprehensive measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.".