MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Moscow’s proposed memorandum on the settlement in Ukraine is aimed at eliminating the root causes of the conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

"The settlement topic is utterly complex. It comprises a lot of nuances," the Kremlin spokesman remarked.

"Yesterday you saw the published draft memorandum, which we handed over to the Ukrainian side. It includes a lot of provisions, outlining numerous settlement options," Peskov pointed out. "Everything is aimed at getting rid of the conflict’s root causes and putting it on a sustainable settlement track," the spokesman added.

Yesterday, TASS published the text of Russia's memorandum. The document proposes a final settlement in Ukraine, including Kiev abandoning its radical nationalist course, ensuring protection for Russian-speaking residents, and the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian formations from Russia's regions — including those that joined the country after 2022.