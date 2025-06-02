MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for addressing the crimes of the Kiev regime, has stated that Russia has steered the Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul back toward the fundamental principles of humanitarian law and Christian morality.

"Russia used the negotiations in Istanbul to reaffirm the importance of adhering to humanitarian law and moral values," Miroshnik explained on his Telegram channel. "This included the transfer of the remains of deceased Ukrainian soldiers, humanitarian truces aimed at gathering bodies, and the exchange of the sick and wounded. Who can deny that these actions reflect genuine Russian traditions of humanity and compassion?"

He also remarked that, to his knowledge, the Ukrainian side has not proposed any similar initiatives.

Following the second round of negotiations, Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, announced plans for the largest prisoner exchange since the onset of the special military operation, with up to 1,200 individuals from each side to be exchanged on a parity basis. Additionally, he indicated that Russia and Ukraine intend to establish a regular exchange of seriously wounded soldiers. Medinsky further noted that next week, Russia will unilaterally transfer 6,000 frozen bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine.