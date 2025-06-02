MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The UK authorities are planning to wage a long "cold war" with Russia, senator Alexey Pushkov said.

"Britain is planning a long 'cold war' with Russia, and there is no difference between the Labour Party and the Conservative Party. They are both liberal and are an integral part of the 'global neoliberal community.' No matter how hard Britain tries, it will never reach the level of the ‘big geopolitical trio’: the US, Russia, and China," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the senator, today, 12 nuclear-armed submarines make little sense for Britain, unlike "four rusty ones, two of which are under constant repair." "However, they are very necessary for Prime Minister Starmer to report to the 'collective Soros' that brought him to power," Pushkov added.

According to a statement that appeared earlier on the UK government's website, the UK will build 12 attack nuclear submarines to counter Russia. The Russian Embassy in the UK noted that Russia does not pose a threat to the United Kingdom. According to diplomats, the UK authorities are "deliberately shifting attention from the worsening socio-economic problems in the country" and "trying to justify the increase in military spending amid tightening budgetary austerity.".