India-EAEU talks on free trade zone to enter active stage this year — trade envoy

NEW DELHI, June 2. /TASS/. The talks between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India on concluding an agreement on a free trade zone may enter their active stage this year, Russia’s Trade Representative in India Andrey Sobolev told TASS.

"We expect the talks on a free trade zone to enter an active phase this year," he said. "The work is also underway on an agreement on mutual investment protection," the envoy added.

An exhibition dedicated to the Day of the Eurasian Economic Union has opened at Russia’s Trade Mission in India, presenting a photo report on the formation of the Union and the footage of the main moments of its development.

Russia’s Charge d'Affaires in India Roman Babushkin said when speaking at the opening of the exhibition that the India-EAEU free trade zone has become a necessity by now. "Its creation will lift many barriers and seriously expand mutual access to markets," he said, adding that the free trade zone will become "yet another milestone in trade and economic cooperation."

The EAEU, established by a treaty signed in Astana on May 29, 2014, is an international organization focused on regional economic integration. Its goal is to modernize, cooperate, and enhance the competitiveness of member states' national economies, while creating conditions for stable development to improve the living standards of people residing in these countries. The EAEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

At the 22nd Russian-Indian summit that took place in Moscow during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia on July 8-9, a joint statement was signed. Among other things, it notes that Russia and India have reached an agreement on developing the issue of creation of a free trade zone between the EAEU and India. The document notes the intention to remove non-tariff trade barriers related to bilateral trade between India and Russia, the continuation of dialogue in the area of liberalization of bilateral trade, including the possibility of establishing a free trade zone between the EAEU and India.