Mongolia to sign trade agreement with EAEU in June 2025 — envoy

ULAANBAATAR, June 2. /TASS/. A temporary trade agreement between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planned to be signed at the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in June 2025, Russian Ambassador to Mongolia Alexey Yevsikov told TASS.

"If the domestic procedures in EAEU countries and Mongolia are successfully held, a temporary trade agreement between them may be signed at the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. It is scheduled for June 2025. Apart from Mongolia, a number of countries are working on creating a free trade zone with the EAEU," he said.

An agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ready, the diplomat said, adding that it is expected to be signed before the end of this year. An agreement with Indonesia is at its final stage. Contacts continue on the issue of creating a free trade zone with Egypt, and a working group has been formed to prepare an agreement with Tunisia.

"Negotiations with India are being held. Thailand has declared its readiness to move forward in the negotiation process on the issue of creating a free trade zone. Moreover, a full-fledged free trade agreement between the EAEU and Iran came into force on May 15," he noted.

Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Andrey Slepnev said earlier following additional consultations with Mongolia that the draft agreement contains 367 commodity subitems from each side.

After the agreement is signed and takes force, the EAEU will gain preferential access to the Mongolian market on such core items as grain, meat products, dairy products, honey, vegetable oils, sugar, metallurgical products, motor vehicles, chemical products, tires.