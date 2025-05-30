Russian embassy warns UK about consequences of cyberspace militarization

LONDON, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to the United Kingdom has warned London that its plans to establish a cyber command and use hackers against countries it doesn’t like may entail unpredictable consequences as they actually mean militarization of cyberspace.

"As a matter of fact, this is about militarizing information space with an eye to carrying out offensive plans against Russia. It means that the British indirectly acknowledge their role in the digital aggression against our country," the embassy said.

"London’s preparations for the use of its offensive cyber potential against Russia is fraught with a large-scale confrontation in the area of information and communications technologies with hardly predictable consequences, including for the United Kingdom itself," it emphasized.