UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Kiev’s European sponsors are ordering Zelensky to fight until the last Ukrainian, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"Ukraine has lost millions of its citizens and is on the verge of complete defeat. Its European sponsors are ordering Zelensky and his clique to continue fighting until the last Ukrainian. This is forcing the Kiev regime to round up Ukrainian men on the streets <…>," the diplomat stressed.