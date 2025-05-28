Policy course on Ukraine’s accession to NATO triggered Ukrainian conflict, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The strategy of drawing Ukraine into NATO as well as the alliance’s relentless eastward expansion, despite assurances to the contrary, triggered the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

"It [the root cause of the Ukraine conflict] concerns the drive toward pulling Ukraine into NATO. I have already repeatedly stated that the Ukraine conflict, and, more generally, the profound security crisis in Europe, were triggered precisely by NATO’s persistent aggressive eastward expansion that was carried out despite all assurances both by the Americans and Europeans given first to the Soviet leadership and then to Russia that NATO’s expansion won’t happen," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov emphasized that such actions breached not merely these promises, but also obligations signed at the top level during the OSCE summits in Istanbul in 1999 and in Astana in 2010.

"They explicitly stated that security must be clear, indivisible, balanced and that no country or a group of countries may try to dominate in the OSCE space, while NATO was doing precisely what was forbidden," the Russian foreign minister pointed out. "When we tried to rebuke our Western colleagues, asking them why they were violating what was signed by their presidents and prime ministers, we were told: ‘Well, this is a political declaration, while we will issue legal security guarantees only to those who apply for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.’ That’s their hypocrisy, simply blatant lies without any exaggeration," he explained.

Lavrov highlighted the fact that Russia repeatedly attempted to deal with the situation via talks and agreements on mutual security in order to enshrine this principle, but the West kept refusing. "The last attempt was in December 2021. As President Putin said, we had no other way but protect the legal security interests of the Russian Federation and the legal interests of the people we could not abandon to the Nazi regime," the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.