Moscow, Kiev agree to exchange ceasefire proposals — chief Russian negotiator

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have agreed to come up with official ceasefire plans which they will then present to each other, the head of the Russian delegation to the talks in Istanbul, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, told reporters following the negotiations.

"We agreed that each side would present its vision of a possible future ceasefire, laying it out in detail," he announced.

"Once those positions are on the table, we believe it would be appropriate to continue talks, which we have also agreed on," the negotiator pointed out.

The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul lasted nearly two hours.

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022, proposing to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. In the early hours of May 15, Putin approved the lineup of the Russian delegation. It was headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who also represented the country at the 2022 talks.

The delegation also included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin.

However, on May 15 - the date proposed by Putin - the talks got off to a false-start, as the Ukrainian delegation did not show up, although Russian representatives had been waiting in Istanbul since the morning. On May 16, the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since 2022 began at 1:35 p.m. local time (10:35 a.m. GMT). Prior to that, a trilateral meeting between Turkey, the United States and Ukraine as well as Medinsky's encounter with the US side took place.