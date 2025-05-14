Russian delegation to discuss political, technical issues at Istanbul talks — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The composition of the Russian delegation will depend on the agenda to be discussed at the Istanbul talks with Ukraine, which are expected to address political and technical issues, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"The delegation needs to address both political and, I’d say, a billion of technical issues," the official said. "So the composition of the delegation will be determined based on that," he pointed out.

Ushakov did not answer whether he himself is part of the Russian delegation. "I work here," he said as he headed to the Russia-Malaysia talks in the Kremlin.

When asked whether the Istanbul talks could begin at 12:00 a.m. on May 15, the Kremlin aide said with a smile: "I’ve been thinking about it since early morning." Ushakov recalled that Moscow’s proposal is to resume the 2022 talks "that were suspended by the Ukrainian side at the urging of Western colleagues and partners."

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022. The Russian delegation will wait for the Kiev representatives on May 15 in Istanbul.

In turn, Vladimir Zelensky said that he himself would arrive in Turkey. At the same time, he, supported by EU countries, started putting forward demands regarding the composition of the Russian delegation.