EU nuclear proliferation won’t contribute to Europe's security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The proliferation of nuclear weapons in Europe will not contribute to the security, predictability and stability of the European continent, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about France's readiness to deploy its jets with nuclear weapons in other countries, the spokesman said: "The proliferation of nuclear weapons on the European continent is something that won’t contribute to security, predictability and stability." "Now the entire system of strategic stability and security is in a deplorable state for understandable reasons," he emphasized.

Earlier, Macron said he was ready to discuss the deployment of French jets with nuclear weapons in EU countries. According to Macron, there are three conditions. First, Paris will not pay for the security of others. Second, the deployment of such weapons will pose no threat to the country’s security. Third, the French president will always have the final say on all details.