Russia proceeds with groundwork for Istanbul negotiations — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia is proceeding with preparations for the Istanbul negotiations with Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"Russia is moving forward with preparations for the talks that are expected to take place on Thursday," he noted.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin currently has no plans to provide additional comment on the projected Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Putin also recalled that Russia had declared multiple ceasefires that

Kiev consistently broke, including a recent truce during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced plans to travel to Istanbul on Thursday. The statement came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for talks. Prior to that, Zelensky had insisted that a 30-day ceasefire should precede any negotiations with Moscow.