Russia-Vietnam friendship is time-tested, Putin says

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the enduring friendship and camaraderie between Vietnam and Russia during his remarks following a visit by the Vietnamese delegation led by General Secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee, To Lam. The Vietnamese military contingent’s march through Red Square at the Victory Parade served as a vivid testament to the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

"Sixty-eight cadets from Vietnam’s 1st Army Officer School marched alongside military contingents from Russia and other countries - shoulder to shoulder - through Red Square," Putin stated. "I view the visits of our Vietnamese friends, especially coinciding with the anniversary of the Great Victory, as further proof of the longstanding friendship, combat camaraderie, and mutual support that characterize our relationship," he added after discussions with To Lam.

Putin also emphasized Russia’s remembrance of Vietnamese internationalist volunteers who fought alongside the Red Army during 1941-1942, notably in the Battle of Moscow. He recalled the recent erection of a sculpture in their honor at Patriot Park near Moscow, symbolizing the enduring bond.

He reflected on the historical support provided by the Soviet Union to Vietnam’s struggle for independence, noting efforts to bolster the country's economy, social infrastructure, and personnel development. "The Soviet Union played a significant role in aiding Vietnam’s fight for freedom and reunification," Putin said, referencing the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s victory over U.S. imperialism on April 30.

Additionally, Putin marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Vietnam, highlighting the growth of their partnership into a comprehensive strategic alliance. "Over these years, our bilateral relations have strengthened considerably, developing in the spirit of equality, mutual respect, and consideration of each other's interests. This was clearly demonstrated in our recent talks with Comrade To Lam," he concluded.