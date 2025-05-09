Russian Ambassador to UK calls London’s new sanctions against Moscow powerless

LONDON, May 9. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s latest sanctions against Russia will not stop Moscow from achieving its military and political objectives in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told TASS.

"They [the restrictions - TASS] are powerless. They in no way obstruct the achievement of our political and military goals," the head of the diplomatic mission said.

Kelin added that London deliberately selects "symbolic dates - aligned with a general summit, a general gathering of Western countries, or now May 9 - to signal that it is still capable of taking some form of action, of introducing some kind of restrictions.".