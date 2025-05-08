As a serious person, Pope Leo XIV gives hope for dialogue — ex-Russian envoy to Holy See

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The newly-elected pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, is a serious and cheerful person, and there is a hope for dialogue, former Ambassador of Russia to the Holy See Alexander Avdeyev told TASS.

"Though I don’t know him personally, I know that he is very competent," the diplomat shared. "I know that he is a serious and cheerful person," he continued, adding: "Hopefully, the course will remain the same - both in international affairs, and the course toward cooperation with the Orthodox world. I can give a one-phrase comment: there is only a hope."

According to Avdeyev, US Catholics divide into two camps - supporters of the course pursued by Pope Francis and a very conservative camp of those who always criticized the late pontiff. "Let’s hope that the conclave exercised wisdom in not electing an opponent to the [deceased] Pope," the former Russian ambassador concluded.

On May 8, on the second day of the conclave, cardinals elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States a new pontiff who will be known as Pope Leo XIV.