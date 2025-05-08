Russia wants its national interests to be taken into account at talks on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia's national interests must be taken into account in the framework of the negotiations on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He was commenting on the words of US Vice President J.D. Vance that Russia "is asking for too much" in the negotiation process.

"We want our national interests to be taken into account. So that the root causes of the conflict are eliminated. This is very important, because it is directly related to our national interests, to guarantees of our security," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He also expressed hope that Washington understands how important the Ukrainian issue is for Russia.

"We have many channels of dialogue through which we convey our position to the Americans," Peskov said, noting that contacts between Russia and the United States continue.

Earlier, the US Vice President noted that "the Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions in order to end the conflict." "We think they’re asking for too much," he said.