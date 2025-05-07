India launches 24 missiles on Pakistan targets, destroying over 70 terrorists — TV

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. The Indian Armed Forces launched 24 missiles on nine targets in Pakistan within 25 minutes during Operation Sindoor in response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, destroying over 70 terrorists, the India-based NDTV television channel reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

As the television channel reported, India’s strike eliminated over 70 terrorists and wounded more than 60 others. The strike was delivered using ground-based and airborne missiles.

"Real-time monitoring via surveillance drones allowed confirmation of target destruction with minimal civilian casualties," the TV channel said, citing government sources.

The strikes that lasted from 1:05 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on May 7 were carried out jointly by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, the TV channel reported.

As India’s Defense Ministry stated earlier, the Indian Armed Forces launched a military operation codenamed Sindoor overnight to May 7 and delivered strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan. The strikes were delivered at the sites "from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the ministry said in a statement.

As India’s Defense Ministry said, "these steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered."

On April 22, armed men killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese national and wounded many more in machine-gun fire in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to media reports, Indian intelligence agencies allegedly found evidence that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the terrorist attack committed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia).

After the attack, India almost halved its embassy staff in Pakistan, suspended an agreement with Islamabad on the allocation of water resources, declared the military advisors of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in India personae non gratae, and also suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security meeting on April 29. According to sources, he stated that the Indian Armed Forces had "complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing" of the country’s response to the Pahalgam attack.