MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Kiev regime ordered civilians to evacuate from Ukraine's southeastern region of Dnepropetrovsk on April 29.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the evacuation order, which impacts residents of Ukrainian territories bordering the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Territories in evacuation zone

- People have been told to evacuate from the Sinelnikovsky district, namely from four villages of the Mezhevskaya community and three - of the Novopavlovskaya settlement. The villages affected are Kolona Mezhevaya, Novopodgorodnoye, Raipole and Sukhareva Balka.

- The compulsory evacuation will last for a month, head of the regional military administration Sergey Lysak said.

- Previously, residents of these settlements were only advised to evacuate voluntarily, but now Ukraine’s authorities have made the evacuation mandatory.

- According to the order, parents, relatives or legal representatives must get children out of the villages.

Prerequisites

- The evacuation order comes as Russian forces approach the Dnepropetrovsk region.

- All evacuated areas border the city of Krasnoarmeysk (referred to as Pokrovsk in Ukraine), a tactically important position in the DPR.

- Former Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) deputy Igor Mosiychuk (blacklisted in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) stated that losing the town would be a major blow for Ukraine.