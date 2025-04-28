Russia has no qualms about talking with Western lawmakers — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue its dialogue with Western lawmakers both in North America and Europe, President Vladimir Putin said while speaking at the Council of Legislators, adding that if they "don’t want to – that’s their business."

"We do not refuse to engage with Western parliamentarians either in North America or Europe. If they don’t want to – that’s their business, but we are always ready for it. We always discuss these issues with the heads of both parliaments," Putin said.

The president emphasized the importance of diplomacy. "To clarify and firmly defend our position, to protect the truth. Strengthen contacts through the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization with all our friends and supporters, whose number is growing worldwide," the head of state pointed out.

Russia is open to mutually beneficial cooperation and supports integration efforts based on the principles of respect for each other's sovereignty and common history, Putin concluded.