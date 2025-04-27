Lavrov holding meeting with Brazilian counterpart — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, in Rio de Janeiro, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Rio de Janeiro. His first meeting is with the Brazilian counterpart," she wrote on her Telegram channel and posed a joint photo of the two top diplomats.

Lavrov arrived in Brazil earlier in the day to take part in the BRICS ministerial meeting due to be held on April 28 and 29.