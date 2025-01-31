SARANSK, January 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is deliberately deceiving the public about the reasons behind the ban on negotiations with Russia and will continue to escalate his falsehoods as he faces impending collapse, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Now about the issue, which is being repeatedly brought up," she said at a news briefing. "This time it’s about Zelensky's historical distortions regarding the negotiating process. Why do I put it this way? Because he is blatantly lying and spreading outright falsehoods."

"He brazenly fabricated a justification for his decision in the spring of 2022 to pull out of talks and fight until the very last Ukrainian," Zakharova continued.

According to her, Zelensky, speaking at a joint press conference with the president of Moldova on January 25, claimed that the reason for banning direct negotiations with Russia was to prevent a potential separatist threat in Ukraine.

"His overheated imagination conjured up a scenario in which Moscow was allegedly pressuring members of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament], as well as officials from the European Union and the United States, through numerous ‘shadow negotiation corridors’ that endangered Ukraine's independence," the diplomat noted.

"It seems that as his downfall nears, Zelensky will fabricate lies about absolutely everything. At this point, it’s no longer about politics but about his own terrorist agenda," Zakharova said. "In other words, he has moved beyond manipulations to outright deception."

She also said that Kiev’s decision to abandon talks with Moscow had been dictated by the West.

"Because they had other plans, and these plans were publicly declared—some in official interviews, others leaked to the media. Their goal was to prolong the conflict and, as George Bush Jr. put it, kill as many Russians as possible, so that future generations wouldn't have to," the diplomat noted.

"This narrative was later amplified by many Western officials. That’s why negotiations were scrapped – because they didn’t want a peaceful resolution," Zakharova added.