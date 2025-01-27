Putin sincerely congratulates Lukashenko on his electoral triumph

MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sincerely congratulated Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on his resounding victory in the presidential election, the state-run BelTA agency wrote following the telephone conversation between the heads of state.

During the phone talk, the two leaders reviewed key topics of bilateral cooperation, global matters, and compared notes on the schedule of upcoming contacts.

According to preliminary data of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko gained 86.82% of votes in the presidential election held on January 26, 2025.