Russia, India committed to fortifying mutual interests — analyst

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and India are mutually committed to fortifying each other amid the instability in Moscow-West relations, Ivan Timofeyev, the director-general of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), told the media on the sidelines of the Russian-Indian conference of the Valdai discussion club and the Vivekananda foundation.

"India is committed to a strong Russia. India does not want Russia to falter. India would prefer Russia to emerge from the current challenges, including those with the West, as a stronger nation. Russia, for its part, is committed to fostering a stronger India, advancing its independent policy," he said.

Timofeyev added that India had pursued a sovereign and independent political course from the beginning of its existence.

"Of course, it is in the interests of Moscow, in the interests of Russia to see this path preserved and reinforced," the analyst emphasized.

About the conference

The first Russian-Indian conference of the Valdai discussion club and the Vivekananda International Foundation was held in New Delhi in January 2024.

The Valdai Club, established in September 2004, brings together Russian and foreign experts specializing in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian studies. Initially, the club was founded to foster dialogue between Russia and the international community. Subsequently, its goals expanded to include independent and objective analysis of political, economic, and social events in Russia and globally, as well as collaborative efforts to develop solutions to overcome the current crisis of the world system.

The Vivekananda International Foundation is a New Delhi-based think tank created through the joint efforts of leading Indian security experts, diplomats, and philanthropists. Its goal is to develop strategic approaches to India's security and well-being that will enable India to play its rightful role in world affairs.