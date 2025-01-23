Putin, Pashinyan did not discuss unfreezing Armenia’s participation in CSTO — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not discuss the idea of unfreezing the republic’s participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in their latest phone conversation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Intelligence Service doubted in a report that the reasons behind the republic’s decision last year to suspend its participation in the CSTO would be resolved in 2025.

"No, this topic was not discussed during the latest call between the [Russian] president and the [Armenian] prime minister," Peskov stated in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

"The CSTO is an independent and mature organization that has proved useful and in demand. Work at it is ongoing. And Armenia has not so far signaled its intentions to leave this organization," he added.

Pashinyan announced in 2024 that Armenia was suspending its participation in the CSTO in a move that was regretted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Putin and Pashinyan last talked over the phone on January 17.