Putin sees Russia-Iran strategic partnership treaty as breakthrough

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian-Iranian treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, signed by the leaders of the two countries is a real breakthrough, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a news conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We are unanimous in our intention not to stop where we are now and to take relations to a qualitatively new level. This is the meaning of the signed interstate agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership," Putin said. "It sets ambitious tasks and benchmarks for deeper bilateral cooperation in the long term in politics, security, trade, investment and humanitarian areas."

"This truly breakthrough document is aimed at creating the necessary conditions for the stable and sustainable development of Russia and Iran and our entire Eurasian region," Putin concluded.