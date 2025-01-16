Ukraine fires some 90 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched 89 projectiles and 43 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at nine districts of the Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor, reported on his Telegram channel.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the settlements of Prilesye, Vyazovoye, Grafovka, Demidovka, Kolotilovka, Polovka, and Starolesye were attacked by 12 drones and 36 projectiles in eight rounds of shelling. A non-residential building and a hangar of an enterprise were damaged," he wrote.

According to the regional head, 24 shells and eight UAVs were launched at five settlements in the Volokonovsky district, damaging two private houses, a commercial facility, gas pipes, and power lines. A total of 13 munitions were fired at the Grayvoronsky district. The Shebekinsky district was attacked by five shells and five drones. A private household was damaged.

The Belgorod and Borisovsky districts were attacked by 11 projectiles and eight UAVs. A passenger car, as well as windows, a wall, and the fence of a private residence were damaged.

One drone was launched at the Veydelevsky district. Additionally, air defenses intercepted eight UAVs in the skies over the Valuysky and Krasnogvardeysky districts. No injuries or damage were reported.