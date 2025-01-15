No connection between dates of Russia-Iran treaty signing, Trump’s inauguration — Kremlin

DUBAI, January 15. /TASS/. There is no connection between the date of the signing of the Russia-Iran Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and US President-elect Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Iran’s IRNA news agency.

"Numerous rumors alleging that the signing of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Between Russia and Iran was scheduled for a date right before Trump comes to power can only make one smile. Let the advocates of conspiracy theories entertain themselves," Peskov noted.

According to him, the inauguration of the US president is an event that is most likely to interest US citizens but it "will in no way impact the essence of the comprehensive Russia-Iran treaty."

The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is expected to be signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow on January 17, is designed to mark the most important stage in relations between Russia and Iran. Officials from both countries point out that the document covers all areas of bilateral cooperation and will open new horizons in various areas of bilateral cooperation, including defense, the fight against terrorism, the energy sector, finances, transport, industries, agriculture, science, and technologies.