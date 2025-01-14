Japan destroys dialogue with Russia, not other way around, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. It was the Japanese side that destroyed the dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo, not the other way around, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"All the decline, destruction of almost every part [of the communication], including the regular and respectful political dialogue at the top and high levels, was initiated by our Japanese neighbors. Russia never moved to do this," he emphasized.

Lavrov reiterated the reasons behind Russia’s special military operation. Those are: the West’s failure to fulfill agreements stipulating that NATO would not expand further eastward or bring Kiev into the alliance, the growing Nazi sentiment in Ukraine and the genocide of Russian people in this country. "When we began the special military operation to protect our security interests and the interests of the Russian people in Ukraine, Japan received an order to join sanctions and immediately carried it out," the minister noted.