Moscow admits possibility of Russia-US phone calls after Trump's inauguration — MFA

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Telephone calls between Russia and the United States will be possible after the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"Everything is possible. I’m not in a position to judge the scale of the Trump administration’s foreign policy priorities. I agree that some initiatives in terms of telephone calls are possible. We are open to this," Ryabkov said in response to a question.

He also emphasized that Russia remained certain that "without a dialogue it is worse than with a dialogue" but "this dialogue must be based on the principles of mutual respect and equality."

"Without this, the dialogue will not work. It can quickly come to naught, if the Trump administration repeats the mistakes of its predecessors," Ryabkov cautioned.

Trump won the US presidential election on November 5, 2024. He defeated the Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republicans managed to gain control of the Senate, as well as retain a majority in the House of Representatives. The inauguration is due January 20.