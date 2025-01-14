Russian PM conveys Putin's words of greetings, best wishes to Vietnamese counterpart

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivered words of greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during an official visit to Vietnam on January 14-15.

Vietnam will always remember the support for the country's liberation, reunification, and reconstruction, the Vietnamese PM said in response. "Such friendship is what truly values - it is based on the motivating power of strengthening relations and elevating them to new heights for future generations," he emphasized.

The Vietnamese PM proposed outlining areas that require closer cooperation in the near future during the talks.

He also recalled his trip to Russia for the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan, during which he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"My trip to Russia for the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting last October was a remarkable experience. I managed to witness the great changes that took place in Russia, I felt Russia's will and spirit. My talks with President [Vladimir] Putin and my discussions with the leadership of the Russian government and ministries left a lasting impression on my colleagues and me. The talks with the Russian president lasted two hours at night - from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the morning," the PM said.