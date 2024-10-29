Russia ready to interaction on enriched uranium supplies to the UAE — Security Council

ABU DHABI, October 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready to widen interaction on deliveries of enriched uranium products to the UAE, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said.

"Supplies of enriched uranium products are stipulate to provide the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. We are ready to broaden such interaction," Shoigu said after the meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Moscow keeps a close eye on implementation of the agreements, achieved by the national leaders of the two countries, he added.