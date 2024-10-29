Russia has neither right nor intention to interfere in Georgia’s affairs — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia has never interfered in Georgia's internal affairs, and Moscow has neither the desire nor the intention to do so, stated Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

In response to the parliamentary election results in the South Caucasus republic and potential alternative outcomes, Peskov reiterated, "We have no right or intention to interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs. Nor have we ever done so."

Peskov expressed concern regarding recent statements from EU countries and the United States, which he described as ultimatums directed at the Georgian leadership. "We see absolutely mentor-like statements coming from the United States and the European Union, where they are literally issuing ultimatums to the Georgian leadership," he said. "These are brazen manifestations that contradict the norms of interstate relations and must be stopped."

When asked about possible outcomes had a different party won the election, Peskov declined to speculate, stating, "The election was won by the party for which Georgian citizens cast their votes. Everything else is the concern of Georgia’s law enforcement agencies."

On Saturday, the former Soviet republic conducted its parliamentary election, in which the ruling party, Georgian Dream, secured over 54% of the vote. The opposition backed by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, primarily the party led by former Georgian leader Mikhail Saakashvili, rejected the results and appealed to the West for support. US and EU officials have threatened consequences for Tbilisi, criticizing its balanced policy in recent years.