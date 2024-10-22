Putin grateful to Modi for his decision to open Indian consulate in Kazan

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to open a consulate general in Kazan.

"We welcome your decision to open the Indian consulate general in Kazan," Putin told Modi at a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. "The expansion of India's diplomatic presence in Russia will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations," the Russian leader emphasized.

During his visit to Moscow in July, Modi announced the opening of two new Indian consulates in Russia: in Kazan and in Yekaterinburg. According to him, this will facilitate travel and business cooperation.