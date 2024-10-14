Decision on Putin’s attendance of G20 summit in Brazil not yet made — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. No decision has yet been made on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s potential visit to Brazil to attend the Group of Twenty summit in mid-November, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"No. When as decision is made we will inform you," he told journalists.

Brazil took over presidency in the Group of Twenty on December 1, 2023. The Group’s annual summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19. The Russian president was invited to attend the summit, Brazil’s G20 Sherpa Mauricio Lyrio told TASS. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin is open to any international contacts.