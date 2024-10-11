Russia pushes for integrated security, development zone across Eurasia — MFA

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia’s goal is to create a "seamless" space for common development and security across Eurasia, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported following the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Vientiane.

"In his speech, Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to forming a unified, ‘seamless’ space for cooperative development and security in Eurasia by combining the potentials of multilateral mechanisms for constructive cooperation, primarily the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

As it noted, as part of efforts to create a multipolar world order and form a safe, conflict-free Asian environment as a foundation of sustainable development and equal cooperation, Russia favors preserving and strengthening the architecture of ASEAN cooperation mechanisms.

"The Russian side drew the attention of the summit’s participants to the serious risks generated by the creation of new bloc structures in the region, alternative blocs to ASEAN, including those of a military-political nature. The growing threat of militarization of the Asia-Pacific region against the backdrop of NATO's expanding presence in its space was emphasized," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.