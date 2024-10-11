MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed nearly 70% of Ukrainian combat vehicles engaged in operations in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"They deployed such serious resources that they had never deployed in the past three years to attack at one particular area - more than 200 tanks, more than 400 armored combat vehicles and personnel carriers. All the European ramshackle stuff they had was deployed in this operation. Seventy percent of these vehicles have been destroyed. As soon as remaining vehicles are seen, they are eliminated," he said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

According to Alaudinov, Ukraine’s military resources have been exhausted and today, Kiev doesn’t have even a half of what it deployed to attack the Kursk Region. Moreover, in his words, Ukraine doesn’t have "as many trained soldiers as it had at the beginning of the 2023 campaign."

"We see that all the units that are deployed here are formed from among those who were mobilized in June and May," he said adding that these soldiers were poorly trained. "They will not be able to defeat Russia with such manpower," he emphasized.