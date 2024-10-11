Ukraine fires 46 drones at districts in Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, October 11. /TASS/. Ukraine has fired 46 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which is almost twice more than yesterday, and 96 munitions at 9 districts in Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past day, injuring three people, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 12 munitions in 2 shelling rounds and five UAVs were fired at the city of Shebekino, the villages of Dobroye, Murom, Rzhevka. Two civilians were wounded. <…> 27 flats in two apartment buildings, eight private houses, 80 passenger cars, two outbuildings, an administrative building, a room in an agricultural facility and an industrial production facility were damaged," he wrote.

The Borisovsky district was attacked by three UAVs, one civilian was injured as a result of the attack. A total of 39 munitions and 16 drones were fired at the Belgorod district, damaging 5 private houses, nine passenger cars and two outbuildings.

Ten munitions and a drone were fired at the settlements in the Volokonovsky district. A social facility, a public transport stop and a power supply line were damaged. The Grayvoronsky district was attacked by 21 munitions and 11 UAVs.

Fouteen munitions and five drones were fired at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. One administrative building was damaged. Five aerial targets were destroyed by an air defense system in the skies over the Prokhorovsky, Starooskolsky and Yakovlevsky districts, four passenger cars were damaged.